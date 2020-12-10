Suspect faces murder charge in October shooting death of cousin in Roanoke County

A relative has been indicted on a charge of murder and related counts in the October shooting death of Julian Brown in Roanoke County.

Devon T. McDaniel, 23, admitted to police that he shot Brown, who is his cousin, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a Roanoke County police detective.

On Dec. 4, the Roanoke County grand jury indicted McDaniel on charges of murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and two counts of abduction. He is scheduled to appear in Roanoke County Circuit Court on Feb. 5.

County police found Brown, 31, dead from gunshot wounds at a home in the 7000 block of Thirlane Road the night of Oct. 26. Missing from the home was another occupant, plus two children and Brown’s car.

Later that night, Brown’s vehicle, a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, was seen speeding in Chesterfield County. After a police chase through dense fog that ended with the vehicle stuck in mud, officers arrested McDaniel in Goochland County.

Two children were recovered unharmed. Chesterfield police charged McDaniel with two counts of felony child neglect, three counts of eluding police, two counts of reckless driving and grand larceny. He has court dates on several of those charges in Chesterfield County General District Court in January.

McDaniel is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail.

