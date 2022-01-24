Suspect held in North Carolina after Sunday gunshots kill Roanoke man, wound woman

A man suspected of going on a rampage in Roanoke that left one dead, one injured and police under fire at one point Sunday night has been found and arrested in North Carolina.

The deadly string of events began about 7:15 p.m. Sunday when a man was shot and killed in the 500 block of 8th Street Northwest, police said.

Officers who responded found no suspects on site but, while investigating, drew gunfire from a vehicle parked about a block away. The vehicle was described as opening fire in the direction of the officers, and then driving a short distance before firing again.

No police officers were hurt. The vehicle fled afterward.

Investigators believe the same man behind that altercation also accosted and shot a woman about five miles away later that same night.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The second shooting happened about 9 p.m. outside a business in the 2900 block of Hershberger Road Northwest. The police said it appeared a man approached the woman, shot her and stole some of her belongings before fleeing.

Investigators identified the man accused in both cases, and were working to find him early Monday when the Greensboro, N.C., Police Department alerted them that the man was in custody there for an unrelated incident that occurred after the Roanoke shootings.

The Roanoke police didn’t immediately release any details about the North Carolina charges. More information, including the name of the accused, will be announced once authorities are able to serve the arrest warrants issued in the local cases, officials said.

The name of the man who was killed in the first shooting wasn’t released Monday afternoon as officials were notifying his family.

