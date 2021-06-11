Suspect in fatal Peters Creek Road shooting indicted on first-degree murder charge

Police have said Manns and Belt knew each other but have not released additional details of their connection.

A separate search warrant said shell casings were found in the parking lot outside Belt’s apartment building on Panorama Avenue Northwest, about a mile from the scene of the crash.

In yet another search warrant, an investigator wrote that when Manns was arrested by U.S. marshals early May 7, he was accompanied by a woman identified as a girlfriend, who told police that Manns was with her and in North Carolina from April 30 until May 3.

That woman’s cellphone was taken to be examined by investigators, as was a 2016 Jeep Patriot linked to Manns. A subsequent search warrant said two firearms were seized from a vehicle Manns was getting out of when he was arrested.

After being taken into custody, Manns was additionally charged with public exposure and simulated masturbation, and jail records show the alleged offenses involved a female complainant and reportedly occurred as he was being processed.

Manns appeared at a brief hearing Friday morning in Roanoke General District Court, where prosecutors dropped those two charges as well as the count of second-degree murder.

