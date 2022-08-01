Suspect in Roanoke fatal shooting of man, dogs identified as victim's brother

The man arrested after two dogs and another man were fatally shot in Roanoke Saturday afternoon has been identified as the victim's brother.

Lloyd A. Harris, 40, of Roanoke has been charged with second-degree murder, Roanoke police said Monday.

Harris was arrested by police after his brother, John Q. Harris, 43, of Asheville, N.C., was shot and found deceased by officers inside a residence in the 800 block of Hershberger Road. One of the two dogs was dead at the scene, another died after being taken to emergency veterinarian care, police said.

Lloyd Harris is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond. His arraignment in general district court has not yet been scheduled.

The state online court case information system indicates Harris has one prior offense, misdemeanor public swearing or intoxication, of which he was found guilty in 2016.