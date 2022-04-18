Suspect in Roanoke jail after regional drug investigation

A monthslong regional police investigation announced Monday has produced multiple drug and firearm charges against a suspect already jailed in Roanoke.

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said Christopher Ross Kimberling was the focus of a cooperative effort by the Virginia State Police and law enforcement agencies in Bedford and Roanoke counties and Roanoke city.

Several search warrants were executed, Miller said, and approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl were seized. Police also uncovered firearms — both legal and allegedly stolen — and over $50,000 in cash.

Kimberling, listed with several regional addresses, has been held at the Roanoke City Jail since March 17.

Kimberling was already facing a drug possession charge in Roanoke. According to Virginia’s court information system, Kimberling was charged with methamphetamine possession in January 2020. He has entered a guilty plea in that case but has not been sentenced.

Additionally, in September 2020, Kimberling was charged in an incident that spurred a visit from a Virginia State Police bomb team to an apartment complex in Roanoke County.

Originally charged with the possession of explosive materials, Kimberling entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of encouraging a bomb threat. He was sentenced in June 2021 to two years in prison.

However, according to the court information system, both years of that sentence were suspended, and Kimberling was put on probation for 12 months.

He now faces two drug-related charges — the possession of heroin and the distribution or sale of methamphetamine for profit — that were announced Monday. Kimberling is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges April 19.

He also faces two new weapon-related charges — receiving a stolen firearm and possessing or transporting a firearm or taser as a convicted nonviolent felon. Kimberling’s arraignment on those charges has not yet been scheduled.

Miller said the drug investigation continues, and “several more narcotic related charges are forthcoming.”

