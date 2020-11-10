Suspect in Salem shooting arrested in West Virginia

The suspect in a fatal shooting that happened outside Lakeside Plaza in Salem has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Zane Chandler Christian, 25, was apprehended Tuesday morning in Ravenswood, West Virginia, about three hours northwest of Blacksburg, officials said.

Christian is charged with felony murder in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the busy Lakeside Plaza shopping center in Salem.

The victim of the shooting, 27-year-old Rico A. Turner, died later that night, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals said Christian also is facing charges in Blacksburg. He was previously listed as a possible suspect in a carjacking that occurred there shortly after the shooting.

Christian was arrested by the fugitive task force of the U.S. Marshals Service in partnership with the Salem Police Department and the FBI.

Authorities said information was developed during the course of the manhunt that Christian may have fled to West Virginia. No other details were immediately released.

He was arrested without incident, officials said, and is being held in Jackson County, West Virginia, pending transfer back to Virginia.

