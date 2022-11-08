Suspect sought after downtown Salem gunshots lead to pursuit, crash of police vehicles

Salem police are looking for a suspect who eluded police on a motorcycle after shots were fired downtown Monday evening.

Police said in a press release Tuesday that they were seeking Griffin Newman, 25, of Salem, on four charges: shooting within city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, eluding police and reckless driving.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Monday, a 911 call reported that shots had been fired in a parking lot behind a business in the 200 block of East Main Street.

"Additional information indicated the suspect had fled the scene on a motorcycle," police said.

Within minutes, the motorcyclist was located, but he refused to stop for police, the news release continued.

Police vehicles pursued the suspect down West Main Street until "two police cruisers collided at the intersection of West Main Street and Wildwood Road."

Evan Baldacci, 29, of Salem was working at the Taco Bell on West Main Street when he witnessed the pursuit, which he said included three police vehicles.

"We saw a motorcycle go by at a reckless speed," Baldacci said Tuesday. "Police and emergency vehicles were quickly in pursuit of the suspect. When I got off work around 11 p.m., I saw emergency vehicles with their lights on at the end of West Main Street."

Baldacci and his girlfriend drove toward the lights.

"That is when we saw the police cruiser was immobilized underneath the trailer of the US Foods truck," Baldacci said.

Three officers sustained minor injuries in the collision. They were transported to a local hospital, where they were evaluated, treated and released.

Newman was last seen traveling north on Wildwood Road.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, or if you know something about the shots fired incident, call the Salem Police Department Detectives Division at 540-375-3083.