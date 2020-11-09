Suspect sought after Salem shooting, reported Blacksburg carjacking

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Salem and a later carjacking in Blacksburg at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Zane Chandler Christian, 25, of Christiansburg, is charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of child neglect, the Salem Police Department said.

The charges were announced Monday after gunfire broke out around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lakeside Plaza shopping center on Electric Road.

First responders arrived to find one man who had been shot and whose injuries were described as life-threatening. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the shooting, Virginia Tech police reported that a carjacking occurred about 2:34 p.m. in the 800 block of University City Boulevard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They described the suspect as a white male, 5-foot 8-inches, 165 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a black hoodie and a face mask. Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police described the stolen vehicle as a white 2006 Toyota Corolla with Tennessee registration BTG-251. Authorities said about 4 p.m. that the Toyota was last seen on University City Boulevard traveling toward Prices Fork Road.