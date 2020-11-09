Suspect sought after Salem shooting, reported Blacksburg carjacking

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Salem and a later carjacking in Blacksburg at gunpoint Monday afternoon.
Zane Chandler Christian, 25, of Christiansburg, is charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of child neglect, the Salem Police Department said.
The charges were announced Monday after gunfire broke out around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lakeside Plaza shopping center on Electric Road.
First responders arrived to find one man who had been shot and whose injuries were described as life-threatening. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Shortly after the shooting, Virginia Tech police reported that a carjacking occurred about 2:34 p.m. in the 800 block of University City Boulevard.
They described the suspect as a white male, 5-foot 8-inches, 165 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a black hoodie and a face mask. Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police described the stolen vehicle as a white 2006 Toyota Corolla with Tennessee registration BTG-251. Authorities said about 4 p.m. that the Toyota was last seen on University City Boulevard traveling toward Prices Fork Road.
The victim in the carjacking was not harmed, according to Blacksburg police.
While Virginia Tech police said the suspect was "involved in a shooting in Roanoke County earlier today," the shooting took place outside the Lakeside Plaza shopping center in Salem. The Blacksburg Police Department later confirmed it is working with Salem police on an incident in there.
In Blacksburg, Salem and Blacksburg police cars were parked with lights flashing in the University City Mall parking lot about 4:30 p.m.
Staff writers Mike Gangloff and Henri Gendreau contributed information to this report.
