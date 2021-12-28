Suspect sought in Vinton Tuesday afternoon shooting

Vinton police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that hospitalized the victim while the suspect remains at large.

Police said they were summoned to the 200 block of 8th Street at 1:54 p.m. by a report of malicious wounding. There they found a man with "non-life threatening gunshot wound."

"The adult male was subsequently transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The suspect vehicle, a red small sedan, fled the scene before officers’ arrival," according to a police statement.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at (540) 283-7049.