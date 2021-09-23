Suspect taken in for questioning after shooting in Roanoke on Thursday afternoon

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in a southeast neighborhood, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 1:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pechin Avenue. First responders found a man with an injury that was described as not life-threatening.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A suspect was found on site, authorities said, and taken in for questioning. No charges had been filed by mid-afternoon.

The police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between the two men. No ongoing threat to the community is suspected.

Anyone with information about the altercation can contact investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

