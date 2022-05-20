Suspected terrorist in 2016 Roanoke County stabbing gets another two years in prison

Five months before he used a kitchen knife in 2016 to attack a couple in their Roanoke County apartment, shouting "God is great" in Arabic, Wasil Farooqui made a mysterious trip to Turkey.

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Farooqui to two years in prison for lying to the FBI as agents investigated the trip.

The sentence will be added to the 16-year prison sentence the 26-year old is currently serving in state prison for stabbing the couple, apparently at random, as they entered their home in southwest Roanoke County.

Although Rezai Karim and his fiancee Taramati Harold were seriously injured in the August 2016 attack, they fought back and subdued their attacker, who then fled and was arrested a short time later.

At the time, the FBI was investigating the international travel of Farooqui, who in March of the same year boarded a flight at Dulles International Airport on his way to Gaziantep, Turkey.

Gaziantep was considered a "hot spot" for individuals who planned to travel to nearby Syria to join a terrorist organization, and federal authorities were looking into Farooqui's "possible support of ISIS," Assistant U.S Attorney Zach Lee wrote in court documents.

Among their reasons for suspicion was a small notebook that Farooqui was carrying that contained his handwritten notes describing the women of paradise awarded to Islamic fighters in death.

But in the end, federal authorities only charged Farooqui with lying to FBI agents about his driver's license, which he did not have upon his return to the United States.

Terrorist organizations often instruct their new members to destroy any documents that might identify them, and Lee wrote that the government was interested in knowing what happened to an ID that Farooqui had in his possession when he boarded the airplane.

Defense attorney Seth Weston said he would have contested any allegation that Farooqui was an aspiring terrorist, and attributed his strange actions to severe mental illness.

At the time of the incident in Roanoke County, the case drew national media attention, largely because Farooqui is a Muslim and the son of Pakistani immigrants, and the "Allahu akbar" phase he shouted while stabbing his victims has been attributed to Muslim extremists as they carry out attacks.

After arriving in Turkey, Farooqui said he never left the airport and returned the following day at the urging of his parents.

Under a plea agreement reached earlier, Farooqui accepted responsibility for lying to an FBI agent, a crime that carries a sentence of up to eight years in prison when it is committed in connection with terrorism.

The agreement eliminated the terrorism element of the charge and set a range of two to three years in prison for the sentencing judge.

Lee asked for a three-year sentence. But after hearing a psychiatrist testify Friday about Farooqui's mental problems, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon settled on a two-year term.

"The United States had a multitude of options of what it could charge, including possibly a charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization," Weston wrote in seeking the minimum sentence under the plea agreement.

The reduced charge was appropriate, he argued, given Farooqui's lifelong struggle with mental illness.

"Unfortunately," Weston wrote, "as the record in this case shows, he will sometimes win and sometimes lose that battle."

