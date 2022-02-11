 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspects arrested, charged in connection with Roanoke shooting

Roanoke police have arrested two men in connection with an incident Tuesday during which a shooting occurred inside a residence in the city's Old Southwest neighborhood.

Clayton Pellitteri, 20, and Haley Sarks, 18, both of Roanoke, turned themselves in at the city police station on Friday.

The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Mountain Avenue. The victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening wounds, officials said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a physical confrontation occurred.

"Throughout the course of the investigation, Pellitteri and Sarks were identified as the suspects and warrants were obtained," a police news release said.

Both suspects have been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, and one count each of robbery, felonious firearm use and petit larceny. Pellitteri is also charged with prohibiting a person from calling 911.

Clayton Pellitteri

Pellittier
Haley Sarks

Sarks

