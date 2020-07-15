Suspects in custody after Tuesday morning Franklin County shooting

One day after two brothers were shot, one fatally, in a Franklin County home, authorities have two suspects in custody.

The two male subjects, who have not been identified, were charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Additional charges are expected, authorities said early Wednesday.

The shooting was reported about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry community, not far from Philpott Lake.

Justin Chase Prillaman, 20, was found dead, authorities said. James Matthew Prillaman, 18, was wounded and was rushed to the hospital. His condition was unknown Tuesday evening.

Investigators said early information gathered Tuesday morning suggested the shooter or shooters fled the scene before authorities arrived.

