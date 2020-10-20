 Skip to main content
Suspects sought in Franklin County burglaries

Authorities are searching for two suspects in a pair of convenience store burglaries that happened in early Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The burglaries were reported at the Eagle Mart on Hardy Road in Hardy and the Redwood Express Mart on Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill, officials said.

Windows were broken and items, including cash and cigarettes, were stolen. The burglaries were discovered when employees arrived to open for the day.

The suspects, captured on surveillance video, appeared to be white men wearing masks and head coverings. One wore a dark-colored shirt with writing and light-colored pants. The other carried a black duffel bag and wore a tan sweatshirt.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 483-3000.

