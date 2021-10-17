Suspended sentence for man who said meth 'cost me dearly'

Judge Robert Turk sentenced Cox to two five-year prison terms, then suspended all of the incarceration. Cox will be supervised by the probation office for four years, Turk ordered.

Testifying Tuesday, Cox insisted that he had not sold drugs himself and described feeling overwhelmed by all the people who came to buy from Belcher and others.

“No matter how much I tried to run them off, more came. I finally just threw my hands up,” Cox said.

Cox admitted that he’d known much of what was going on, and that he obtained meth from Belcher.

Cox said his own drug use began as a teen and continued until the last few years, when he said that he quit. Asked by Judge Robert Turk about his health problems, Cox said that he and his doctor thought drugs, along with smoking and workplace dust and fumes, contributed to a terminal hardening of the lungs.

“I have a hole in my lung you could slide a cigarette through without getting it bloody,” Cox told the judge.

But Cox said his biggest regret came from seeing his daughter going through drug problems. It made him think more about the effects of the drug scene that he had been part of, he said.