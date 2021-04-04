SWAT deployed to Roanoke County hotel after man barricades himself in room

A Roanoke County man barricaded himself inside a hotel room Sunday morning when police tried to serve him an emergency custody order and surrendered after a SWAT team deployed pepper gas, according to police.

The man had been reported missing eight days earlier by family members, Roanoke County Police said in a news release.

Family members obtained an emergency custody order Sunday morning after they determined that he was at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood, police said.

When police tried to serve the order at 8 a.m., the man barricaded a hotel room door. Officers established communication with him until just before noon, when contact stopped, police said.

Several nearby hotel rooms were evacuated as a precaution, as police had received conflicting information about whether he might have had a weapon, the release said.

Following attempts to reestablish communication, the SWAT team deployed pepper gas to the room, and the man — who was alone in the room without firearms — immediately surrendered peacefully into police custody, the statement said.

Police are not identifying the man other than to say he's in his early 50s and is from Roanoke County.

