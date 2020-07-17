Task force grapples with rash of Roanoke gun violence

What was at the root of the clash? What, if any, new strife could it spur? What can be done to intercede and de-escalate tensions?

That 360-degree view of a situation is crucial to preserving a safe community, Roman said, and is part of the core mission of the city police.

“That is the bigger picture,” he said. “To try to figure out what is causing something and to see how we can have the biggest impact in reducing violence.”

The community is an essential part of that work, he said. Tips can be made anonymously, and officers can help those who might have fears about coming forward.

Mayor Sherman Lea echoed the need for people to report what they know. Speaking to the gun violence task force Friday morning, he noted that the urgency of that group’s work is more evident than ever.

“We’re in a moment now where violence is really striking hard across the country,” he said, alluding to a nationwide trend of rising violence that has emerged in recent months.

“I know we are all concerned,” he said. “Your work is critically important to our community.”