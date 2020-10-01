Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases

A local, state and federal task force has made 138 arrests over the past two weeks, serving warrants in cases ranging from shootings to drug distribution, authorities announced Thursday.

The blitz, dubbed Operation Street Sweeper, focused on Roanoke investigations and was carried out by a partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The wave of arrests comes at a time when Roanoke and other cities are grappling with a rise in gun violence. The recently concluded operation wasn't tailored solely to gun crimes, officials said, but underscores the ongoing work happening to get suspects off the street and combat violent offenses.

"We at the Roanoke Police Department are taking the increase in violent crimes very seriously," said Police Chief Sam Roman, adding that the department is working with federal, state and community partners to push back against those who would create chaos and fear in the community.

The chief stressed the importance of partnerships, not only among law enforcement, but with residents as that work to prevent violence continues. Arrest operations such as Operation Street Sweeper aren't new, he noted, but they illustrate what can be done when many partners join together.