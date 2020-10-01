Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases

A local, state and federal task force has made 138 arrests over the past two weeks, serving warrants in cases ranging from shootings to drug distribution, authorities announced Thursday.
The blitz, dubbed Operation Street Sweeper, focused on Roanoke investigations and was carried out by a partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service.
The wave of arrests comes at a time when Roanoke and other cities are grappling with a rise in gun violence. The recently concluded operation wasn't tailored solely to gun crimes, officials said, but underscores the ongoing work happening to get suspects off the street and combat violent offenses.
"We at the Roanoke Police Department are taking the increase in violent crimes very seriously," said Police Chief Sam Roman, adding that the department is working with federal, state and community partners to push back against those who would create chaos and fear in the community.
Support Local Journalism
The chief stressed the importance of partnerships, not only among law enforcement, but with residents as that work to prevent violence continues. Arrest operations such as Operation Street Sweeper aren't new, he noted, but they illustrate what can be done when many partners join together.
"To the members of our community who are dealing with violent behavior and criminal activity in your neighborhoods, this is your city, this is our city," Roman said. "Together, we can make an impact on this violent crime."
Operation Street Sweeper resulted in 138 arrests, 18 gun seizures, and the confiscation of 116.2 grams of heroin and 458.6 grams of meth, officials said. Those arrested included Brent Dinkins, 21, of Roanoke, who's accused of wounding another man in a Sept. 22 shooting on Interstate 581. The list also included Jason Dickerson, 42, of Roanoke, who in September was charged in a 2017 homicide.
Thursday's announcement included remarks from U.S. Marshal Tom Foster, Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb. In the coming weeks, Roman said, the city police department will be reorganizing its staff to bring more resources to bear on work related to gang culture and organized crime.
More information about those plans will be released as the changes are implemented, he said. Roman has said before that a gang task force was being considered by the department.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.