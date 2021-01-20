Teen charged in December shooting at Valley View

A teenager has been charged in a December shooting that broke out at Valley View Mall and left another teen wounded, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The teenage boy, whose name wasn't released due to his age, surrendered to authorities at the police department Wednesday and was taken into custody on charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony, officials said.

He was transferred to be held at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center. No other details were immediately available.

The investigation into the Dec. 26 gunfire remains ongoing, officials said. The shots rang out inside the mall just after 6:30 p.m. amid an argument between two groups of people, authorities previously reported.

One person, also a teenage boy, was struck and sent to the hospital with wounds that were described as not life-threatening. The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said.

The altercation was part of an uptick in gun violence seen both locally and nationally last year. Roanoke recorded more than 50 shootings with injuries during 2020. That number was 35 in 2019 and 45 in 2018.

So far in 2021, two shootings that left someone wounded have been reported in the city.