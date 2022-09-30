Teen convicted of reckless driving in Pulaski County crash that killed two motorcyclists

Judge Lee Chitwood said Friday that he was struggling with whether to base a teen driver's sentence on the teen's behavior or its result.

There was no evidence, the Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge said, that Charles Wayne Bourne, then 17, was impaired or distracted on Feb. 21 when his pickup truck collided with two motorcyclists. Nor was there anything that said Bourne was driving too fast down Draper Mountain toward the town of Pulaski, the judge said.

"There's just no remedy that's adequate, is there?" Chitwood said.

Earlier in the hearing, the judge noted investigators' conclusion that Bourne was on the wrong side of the two-lane road when the crash occurred — and said that with no contradictory evidence, that was enough to find Bourne guilty of reckless driving, the sole charge that he faced.

The judge ruled that Bourne, now 18, must perform 250 hours of community service. Chitwood suspended Bourne's drivers license for six months, said he would not consider issuing any limited license, and said Bourne would be on unsupervised probation for a year.

The judge also imposed a 30-day jail sentence but said the entire term would be suspended.

The verdict and sentence capped an emotional hearing where the widows of Darrell Wayne Roark and Wayne Allen Patterson said that at some point, they wished Bourne would have reached out to say he was sorry.

Defense attorney Harry Bosen of Salem replied that the teen was devastated by the men's deaths but had been told not to communicate by other attorneys who represent the Bournes in what Bosen described as a $10 million wrongful death civil lawsuit that the women filed against the teen and his parents.

The civil lawsuit is filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court but no hearings are scheduled for it.

Friday's hearing made public a bit more information about the deaths earlier this year of Roark, 46, of Pulaski County, and Patterson, 55, of Pulaski.

Bourne's truck came to rest atop one of the motorcycles, Deputy James Thompson of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office testified, and both motorcyclists were thrown over a guardrail and down a steep embankment.

Major Daniel Johnson, also of the sheriff's office, said Bourne was driving a 2500 Chevrolet truck. Roark and Patterson rode Harley Davidsons. Gouge marks in the pavement in the lane headed up the mountain seemed to show where the collision occurred, Johnson said.

John Hutton, who was also on a motorcycle on Feb. 21, testified that he was atop Draper Mountain and waiting to turn onto U.S. 11 when Bourne came past. Hutton said he pulled out behind Bourne and from his own speed and how quickly the pickup truck disappeared around the curves ahead, he estimated Bourne's speed at above the posted limit of 55 mph.

Hutton said that as someone who rides the Pulaski County roads frequently, he would say that in the turn where the crash occurred, the maximum safe speed on a motorcycle would be 45 mph and in a car, 30 to 35 mph.

Still, Hutton admitted on cross examination, his estimate of Bourne's speed was made at least a mile before that turn and he had no idea what Bourne's speed was when he met the motorcycles.

Hutton said he did not see the crash but arrived soon afterward. "There were pieces of motorcycle and truck everywheres," he said.

Hutton testified that he called 911.

Then he saw that Bourne was out of his truck and down the embankment, and was moving one of the motorcyclists. Hutton said that he told Bourne not to move the man, and Bourne "started panicking."

Hutton said he told Bourne to come up the embankment and stand by the guardrail and he did. Hutton said he then went and checked the riders. Roark had a pulse but was unresponsive, he said. Patterson, at the bottom of the embankment in a creek, had no heartbeat, Hutton said.

Rescue crews arrived quickly, Hutton said.

Diana Roark testified that before the collision, the motorcyclists had stopped for a meal at the restaurant where she worked, Tom's Drive-In. It is located near the bottom of where U.S. 11 heads up Draper Mountain.

After the meal, the two men departed for a late afternoon ride. Diana Roark said that on that day, her husband took her bike, a 2016 Sportster.

Perhaps 10 minutes later, ambulances and fire trucks raced past, Diana Roark recounted. It prompted her to say something to her son, who also worked at the restaurant. He told her not to worry but then hurried back to say that a just-arrived customer said a truck had run into motorcycles.

"I dropped everything and drove up the mountain," Diana Roark said.

The crash scene was just moments away. Diana Roark said that emergency workers would not let her go down the slope to her husband. But after they got him on a stretcher and prepared for the helicopter that was to take him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Diana Roark testified, the emergency crew let her kiss him.

At that point, Darrell Roark was breathing with medics' assistance, his wife said. But soon, the call was made to take him to the closer-by LewisGale Hospital Pulaski because he needed more care immediately.

Diana Roark said that she ended up at the foot of her husband's hospital bed, rubbing his feet and saying she loved him as doctors worked. Darrell Roark died during the attempt to save him, Diana Roark said.

Diana Roark said that her husband would not want Bourne to suffer for the rest of his life for causing the crash.

"He'd look at me and say we've all done stupid stuff and made mistakes while driving," she said.

However, Diana Roark said that she would have expected some expression from Bourne accepting responsibility and conveying sympathy. "That's integrity," Roark said.

"Before, I would have just looked at him and said, 'I forgive you.' But now I'm very angry and hurt," Roark said.

Melissa Patterson also testified, saying that she grieved for her husband but did not want Bourne to go to jail. Everyone makes mistakes but should apologize and pay for what they have done, she said.

Bourne did not testify Friday.