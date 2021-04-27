Teen girl injured in Monday night shooting in Roanoke

A teenage girl was seriously wounded late Monday when gunfire broke out in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 11:20 p.m. in the area of Melrose Avenue and 24th Street. Officers arrived to find no one on scene, but shortly after they found a vehicle downtown — about 2½ miles away, in the 300 block of Luck Avenue Southwest — that was carrying a girl who had been shot, according to a news release.

The girl was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a wound that appeared to be serious, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Melrose Avenue but no additional information was available Tuesday.

The investigation into the incident continues.

This was the 18th shooting reported in Roanoke so far this year and the second that happened Monday.

One teenage boy was killed and a second wounded when shots erupted about 4:45 p.m. near the 2900 block of Salem Turnpike Northwest.

The police don't currently believe there is a link between the two shootings. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the Salem Turnpike case.