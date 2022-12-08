Teen with autism, missing for nearly 9 hours, found in Roanoke

A 14-year-old autistic juvenile was found in Roanoke almost nine hours after he went missing Thursday morning, police said.

The Roanoke Police Department said in a social media post Thursday morning that 14-year-old Shiloh "Shy" Hall was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. at his residence in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Avenue Northwest.

"Shy is autistic," police said. "Due to this and his age, we'd like to get him home as soon as possible."

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said in an update to the post that Hall had been located unharmed and was safe.

Caitlyn Cline, the department's public information officer, said Hall was found around 10:15 a.m. at the Roanoke Public Library on South Jefferson Street.

"Staff saw him and called in to us," Cline said. "We're reuniting him with his mother."

Hall is the second autistic juvenile to go missing in the city this calendar year.

In July, Bobby Marshall Curry, 13, was found in northern Roanoke County about nine miles from where he went missing. The search for Curry lasted more than 12 hours and included a Virginia State Police alert.