Teenage boy injured in Tuesday shooting in Roanoke

A teenager was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue. A teenage boy was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital, officials said. His condition was described as serious.

A man was also hurt but his injury appeared to be minor and he declined treatment, authorities said.

Details about the shooting, which occurred in an area that includes homes and Melrose Park, remained limited Tuesday evening. The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

This is the 10th shooting with injury reported in the city so far this year, and the third this week.

On Sunday morning, a man was seriously wounded after being hit by gunfire multiple times on a block of Madison Avenue Northwest lined by homes and a church.