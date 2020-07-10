Teenage shooting victim remembered warmly

Davis, who had just finished his junior year at Noel Taylor Academy, was the youngest of four brothers, a quiet but funny teen who loved math and one day dreamed of being a music producer.

He liked to tell his mother, Dena Barbour, that he’d buy her a house one day and always take care of her.

“He was our baby,” she said tearfully.

Barbour, who was wearing a sunshine yellow dress in honor of her son, said her mind keeps going back to the last time she saw Davis.

The whole family had been together just a few hours beforehand enjoying a summer evening together at a park.

Davis had leaned over and put his arm around his mother’s shoulder – a simple, loving gesture.

“He didn’t say anything. He just put his arm around me,” she said.

The family, a close-knit group, said they’ve been leaning on one another as they navigate a grief that has brought them both intense pain and moments of shared laughter as they recount memories of Davis — his smile, his love of dance battles, his secret talent for kayaking which came out during the summer church camp that he had faithfully attended every year since first grade.