Teenage shooting victim remembered warmly

Na’Tee Davis had the type of smile that could bring sunshine to even the darkest day.
His ear-to-ear grin had a megawatt warmth that stuck with people all his life, said friends and family. It reflected a light that cannot – will not – be forgotten, they said.
“We will always love him,” said Nicole Harris, a cousin, fighting back tears. “I wish we had more time with him.”
Na’Tee Davis, full name Phillip Anthony Na’Tee Davis, was just 17 when he became a victim of gun violence in a June 27 shooting on the 5000 block of Valley View Boulevard.
The police have released few details about the gunfire, and their investigation remains ongoing. Friends and family identified the victim as Davis.
On Friday, more than 125 people gathered to honor the teen and mourn a life cut short too soon. Loved ones spaced out among the pews of Belmont Christian Church where the Rev. Elaine Austin first met Davis and his family when he was just 3 years old.
Davis had a huge heart that showed in the strong ties he forged with so many, she said as she looked out across the chapel.
“The love felt in this room is unbelievable,” she said. “What a beautiful witness of a life that we have all been touched by.”
Davis, who had just finished his junior year at Noel Taylor Academy, was the youngest of four brothers, a quiet but funny teen who loved math and one day dreamed of being a music producer.
He liked to tell his mother, Dena Barbour, that he’d buy her a house one day and always take care of her.
“He was our baby,” she said tearfully.
Barbour, who was wearing a sunshine yellow dress in honor of her son, said her mind keeps going back to the last time she saw Davis.
The whole family had been together just a few hours beforehand enjoying a summer evening together at a park.
Davis had leaned over and put his arm around his mother’s shoulder – a simple, loving gesture.
“He didn’t say anything. He just put his arm around me,” she said.
The family, a close-knit group, said they’ve been leaning on one another as they navigate a grief that has brought them both intense pain and moments of shared laughter as they recount memories of Davis — his smile, his love of dance battles, his secret talent for kayaking which came out during the summer church camp that he had faithfully attended every year since first grade.
Mourners encouraged one another to honor Davis, not by falling deeper into grief, but by loving one another more and lifting each other up. That is what he would have hoped for.
“He had a good heart,” said cousin Harris, adding she worried those who didn’t know him might wrongly dismiss him as a “some street kid” because of the tragic end he met.
That was not who he was, she said.
The Roanoke Police Department said no public updates were available Friday about the investigation into the June 27 shooting.
The case is considered a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 344-8500 or text 274637.
Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.