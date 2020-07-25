You are the owner of this article.
Teenager injured in overnight Roanoke shooting

A Roanoke man was arrested following an early Saturday morning shooting in northwest Roanoke that left a teenage boy injured, according to Roanoke police.

Jaytwon Shephard, 18, was charged with malicious wounding and shooting within city limits, according to a news release.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the 4600 block of Daleville Street and found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the release. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers determined that a verbal altercation between several people turned physical and escalated to a shooting, according to police, and they arrested Shephard.

This was the second shooting to take place overnight; two people were injured in a shooting just before 10 p.m. Friday, also in northwest Roanoke. No immediate arrests were made in that case.

Both investigations remain ongoing, according to police.

