Jeremiah Unique Pannell was just 15 when he arranged with a former classmate to buy an ounce of marijuana in the parking lot of the Vinton McDonald's, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Pannell, of Roanoke, drove two companions to the restaurant, where they met the manager — who was also the marijuana dealer. One of Pannell's companions threatened to rob the manager, then fatally shot him, the prosecutor continued. With Pannell still at the wheel, the trio drove off into the night.

Police never identified who was with Pannell on Oct. 11, 2021, Roanoke County Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Holohan said. But Pannell, now 17, faces 20 years to life in prison if Holohan can convince a jury of his guilt in the killing.

Pannell's jury trial in the county's circuit court is scheduled to conclude Friday. He is charged with being a principal in the second degree to aggravated murder — an accusation that he was present and actively assisted in the slaying of Gary Lamont McMiller, 38, of Vinton, Holohan explained.

Pannell also is charged with taking part in a robbery that resulted in a death, and with using a firearm to commit a felony.

He has maintained his innocence. Defense attorney Aaron Houchens stood with his hand on Pannell's shoulder during a very brief opening statement and told jurors that by the time the trial is done, they will want to "protect and care for" the teenager — and will find him not guilty.

Thursday's court session was taken up with prosecution witnesses, with more prosecution evidence scheduled to be presented Friday before the defense gets its turn.

Zach Draper, who worked at the McDonald's and had attended Patrick Henry High School with Pannell, testified that he knew the defendant by the nickname "Hitta." On the night of the shooting, when he got a Facebook message from someone using the name "KosHitta" asking if he had any marijuana, he assumed it was from Pannell. Draper said he told KosHitta that his manager, McMiller, could sell him an ounce of the drug for $220, and KosHitta agreed to come by the restaurant.

Draper told jurors that in exchange for his testimony, Holohan had promised not to charge him with dealing drugs.

Draper said that about 45 minutes after the marijuana sale was arranged, he got another message from KosHitta saying they had arrived. Draper said that he ended up in the parking lot with McMiller, beside a car that held Pannell and two people that he did not recognize. Both wore COVID masks, he said.

There seemed to be some delay to making the sale, Draper said. Pannell held what Draper said looked like a few hundred dollars and said there was more in the back. The person sitting in back kept searching around for something, Draper said.

Eventually, the passengers got out. McMiller turned away. Then the man who had been in the back seat said, "You got to run your s--- before I pop your a--," said Draper and Nicholas Dales, another McDonald's worker.

Asked what the "run" statement meant, Draper said that it was a command to McMiller to hand over everything. Dales said that as he heard a conflict developing, he hurried back to the restaurant.

Draper said that McMiller turned to the man who threatened him and said that he looked like he was "strapped," or armed. The man answered yes, Draper said. McMiller then punched the man in the face and both fell to the ground — and there was a single gunshot, Draper said.

Security footage of the encounter was played repeatedly for jurors, with witnesses narrating what occurred.

McMiller staggered back into the restaurant, the co-workers said. There was blood on his shirt where a bullet went into the right side of his chest. He still was alive as police arrived but was bleeding badly inside, Holohan said. McMiller died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Laura Hollenbeck, a firearms analyst from the state crime lab, said the bullet found in McMiller's body was a .38- or .357-cal. round.

Thursday's hearing finished with long arguments, held outside the presence of jurors, about whether the prosecution can play videos from Pannell's phones in which he waves a handgun. In one, recorded 11 days before McMiller's death, Pannell recites what Holohan said was an original rap lyric that boasts of owning a .38 and threatens to shoot anyone who confronts him.

Houchens called all of the videos irrelevant, especially since his client wasn't accused of pulling the trigger. "It doesn't prove anything," he said. "It's just words."

Judge James Swanson ruled that jurors can watch the video with the gun lyric on Friday.