Testimony details antagonism between Roanoke fatal shooting victim and suspect

The man accused in a fatal shooting last fall in Roanoke had fired a gun into the air weeks earlier during an argument with the victim, according to an account laid out in court by prosecutors.

John-Bayleigh Dakota Smith, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clayton Troy Williams.

Williams, 46, was shot during the early morning hours of Nov. 14 outside a home on Williamson Road where people had come together to continue socializing after surrounding bars had closed for the night.

He was struck six times, including four times in the back, authorities said this week during a bond hearing for Smith.

The shooting occurred more than a month after a witness said the two men had gotten into an argument, said assistant prosecutor Jack Patterson.

That disagreement was described as being sparked by racially offensive language. In an interview last fall, Williams’ sister said she was told that her brother’s assailant, who was white, had referred to her brother, who was Black, as “a n-----.”

The dispute ended with Smith leaving while firing a gun into the air and saying something to the effect of don’t mess with people from Georgia, Patterson said.

The November shooting happened when the two men ran into each other again, witnesses reported. Williams tried to make peace but was shot. He died at the scene, police said.

It did not appear the men knew each other well. Patterson said witnesses were able to describe the gunman but didn’t know his name as he had been seen out by the group infrequently.

Smith’s attorney, Patrick Kenney, didn’t speak to the allegations other than to note the case hadn’t been adjudicated in court yet.

Smith was arrested days after the shooting and held in jail. In the three months since, he’s shed about 60 pounds, Kenney said, asking the court to compare a copy of his original booking photo to the angular frame he had at Wednesday’s hearing.

Smith has Asperger’s syndrome and an eating condition that leaves him unable to eat food unless he knows who cooked it, Kenney said. “He’s essentially been living off junk food at the commissary … He is deteriorating.”

The defense asked that Smith be allowed to live with his family with a curfew and other conditions in place. He has no prior criminal record, Kenney said, and it’s not believed that drugs or substance abuse are factors.

The defense previously requested that Smith be given a psychological evaluation. That took place this week. The report is pending, Kenney said, and other medical records are being gathered that he hoped would shed light on the case.

The prosecution, in opposing the bond motion, presented more details about the accusations and said Smith also had been seen carrying a gun in a local bar in October before the fatal shooting.

The gun was in his waistband, Patterson said. It was spotted by a police officer who was working an off-duty assignment that night. The officer stopped Smith, questioned him and confiscated the gun.

His body camera footage later helped detectives identify Smith, Patterson said.

The sequence of events described show an escalating pattern of behavior, Patterson argued. He called Smith a danger to the community that no bond restrictions could offset.

Kenney said he realized it would be unusual to grant bond in a case of this type but argued there were unique circumstances that justified it.

Judge David Carson ruled against allowing bond. Smith will remain in custody until his trial date. That is currently set for June.

Williams was the brother-in-law of Robert Jeffrey, a member of Roanoke City Council. Family members of the defendant and the deceased attend the hearing.

