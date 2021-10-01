'That was my buddy': Coworkers, customers mourn Roanoke store clerk gunned down on Wednesday night

When a woman mentioned her car radio was busted, he went outside and tried to help her fix it. When a man’s cat died, he shed tears with him. If someone was short a few cents on a purchase, he got change out of his own pocket to cover them.

“That was my buddy,” said LeLe Carroll, who said she stops by the store several times a week. “It’s going to make me cry just thinking about all the little conversations we would have.”

“He didn’t deserve this.”

Hubble grew up in Orange County, where he loved to fish and hunt and work on cars, said his cousin, Angie Mullins. He was the first grandson in his family as well as its first redhead.

“He was a special kid,” she said. “We always called him our favorite little redhead.”

“We loved him more than anything.”

The family is still trying to process the grief of Hubble’s death. One thing that has brought them a measure of comfort is the outpouring of love seen from his friends and neighbors, said Mullins.

Hubble moved to Roanoke about three years ago, after his aunt, Mullins’ mother, who he was close with, relocated to the city. The two lived not far from the store.