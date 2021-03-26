Thefts of trailers from 2 Salem businesses resolved with pleas

Two men accused of stealing trailers from a pair of Salem businesses and repainting them have each resolved their case.

On Friday, Alfred Lynn Cameron of Rocky Mount pleaded no contest to grand larceny and received a three-year sentence, suspended after he serves 60 days.

He has been held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail since last fall, but online court records show he has additional criminal charges pending in Roanoke County and remains in custody without bond.

Cameron, 40, was convicted of stealing a food wagon from the Cheesesteak Factory restaurant on East Fourth Street in Salem.

The trailer was reported missing Aug. 29. In a summary of his evidence to the court, Salem Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Matthew Pollard said Roanoke police pulled Cameron over that same day, towing the trailer behind an SUV. Pollard said the trailer was attached to the vehicle using straps, not an attached hitch, but Cameron told officers he was repossessing it and was allowed to leave.

When Salem police later recovered the trailer, its stickers had been removed and it had been repainted black. Some kitchen equipment that had been inside was missing and still has not been recovered. As part of Cameron's sentence, he must pay $1,700 in restitution to cover the cost of that machinery.