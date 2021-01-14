Three arrested after reported Radford home invasion

Three men were arrested after a reported home invasion Tuesday in Radford, city police reported Thursday.
Jamari Tyjae Melton, 19, of Radford; Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, 22, also of Radford, and Desean Lamont Anderson, 20, of Richmond, were each charged with robbery, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and wearing a mask to hide identity, according to a police department news release and online jail records.
The robbery allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Sanford Street and all three men were taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail, police said.
