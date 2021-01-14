 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three arrested after reported Radford home invasion

Three arrested after reported Radford home invasion

{{featured_button_text}}
Home invasion case

From left: Desean Lamont Anderson, Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, Jamari Tyjae Melton.

 Radford Police Department

Three men were arrested after a reported home invasion Tuesday in Radford, city police reported Thursday.

Jamari Tyjae Melton, 19, of Radford; Tyeshawn Dwayne Goodnight, 22, also of Radford, and Desean Lamont Anderson, 20, of Richmond, were each charged with robbery, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and wearing a mask to hide identity, according to a police department news release and online jail records.

The robbery allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Sanford Street and all three men were taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail, police said.

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert