Three charged after shooting incident at Roanoke County apartment complex

Roanoke County police have urged people who reside near the scene of a shootout Tuesday night to be vigilant about the presence of firearms in their apartment complex.

Police were summoned at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 7200 block of South Barrens Road by multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance. That turned out to involve two vehicles ramming one another and two persons exchanging gunshots.

After questioning witnesses, police said they arrested and charged: Alisha S. Cooper, 33, of Roanoke, with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon; Calvin Williams Jr, 38, of Roanoke, with attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearms and possession of ammunition by convicted felon; and Cedell Allen, 37, of Roanoke County, with assault and battery.

However, police said an extensive search of the scene on Wednesday morning with addition officers and a police dog did not locate weapons. As a result, police have asked any resident of the densely occupied complex to call E-911 if they see guns in the area — and not to touch them.

