Three-county chase involving high speeds ends with charges

A chase with a car that reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour ended Monday with four arrests and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, according to the Virginia State Police.
The pursuit started around 8 a.m. on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County when a state trooper tried to pull over an Acura sedan for speeding, according to a news release. The Acura did not stop, leading the trooper into Wythe County, where it left the interstate, and then into Grayson County, according to the release.
The car stopped when it reached a dead-end on Winterplace Lane in Grayson County, and four people got out and fled, the release said.
Officials learned the Acura had been reported stolen in Lynchburg. A gun that had been reported stolen in Winchester was found inside, according to the release.
A search of the area was launched, and four people were arrested, according to the release:
- Malikai Robert-Elija Crawford, 21, of Alexandria, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon, reckless driving and eluding police. He was being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on Tuesday.
- Reyanna Malikia Foreman, 19, of Alexandria, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm. She was being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on Tuesday.
- Two underage boys, both from Alexandria, were detained on several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a concealed weapon.
In addition to state troopers, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, town of Independence Police Department, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Galax Police Department, Alleghany County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service were part of the response.