Three-county chase involving high speeds ends with charges

A chase with a car that reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour ended Monday with four arrests and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, according to the Virginia State Police.

The pursuit started around 8 a.m. on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County when a state trooper tried to pull over an Acura sedan for speeding, according to a news release. The Acura did not stop, leading the trooper into Wythe County, where it left the interstate, and then into Grayson County, according to the release.

The car stopped when it reached a dead-end on Winterplace Lane in Grayson County, and four people got out and fled, the release said.

Officials learned the Acura had been reported stolen in Lynchburg. A gun that had been reported stolen in Winchester was found inside, according to the release.

A search of the area was launched, and four people were arrested, according to the release: