Three traffic stops, three drug busts, three years to serve for Radford man

RADFORD — Steven Maiden Parks kept getting pulled over, chased down and arrested for drugs — by the same Radford police officer.

Parks, 39, of Radford, was in the city's circuit court Monday to resolve finally an array of charges from traffic stops that occurred in March, May and July 2019. After pleading guilty to four counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug; one count of possessing a Schedule I or II drug with the intent to distribute it, second or subsequent offense; and one count of eluding police, Parks was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Judge Joey Showalter said that after Parks served three years and one month, the rest of the prison term would be suspended for five years, during which Parks will be supervised by the probation office. The judge also imposed $1,000 in fines and suspended Parks' drivers license for 90 days after his release.

An earlier suspension of Parks' license factored into the 2019 arrests, which were all made by Officer Clayton Benson, Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said. Benson had become "quite familiar" with Parks and knew his license had been suspended, Rehak said. So when he saw Parks driving, the officer pulled him over — or tried to.

In the March 2019 arrest, Parks stopped in a parking lot, then fled on foot. When Benson tackled him, a bag flew from Parks' hands, Rehak said. It contained methamphetamine and other drugs, and syringes, Rehak said. There were more syringes, scales and broken pipes found in the car.

In May 2019, Parks stopped the car and told Benson he knew he shouldn't be driving, but wanted to get his vehicle home. He told the officer he could search the car, Rehak said — and Benson found a bag of meth.

In July 2019, when Benson put on his lights, Parks sped away and pulled onto Interstate 81, where a chase reached speeds of 100mph, Rehak said. Eventually Parks crashed into a ditch, tried to run and was captured. In the car was more than 10 grams of meth, Rehak said.

Parks and his attorney, Lindsay Phipps of the public defenders office in Pulaski, agreed that Rehak had summarized the prosecution's evidence — which also included that Parks had two earlier drug distribution convictions in Pulaski County.

Facing a maximum punishment this time of 85 years in prison, Parks told the judge that his only statement was that he accepted responsibility for his actions.

Showalter said that Parks was showing remorse and that this justified a penalty lighter than that called for by state sentencing guidelines.

