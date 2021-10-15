Thursday night gunfire wounds 3 at Roanoke apartment

Three people were shot, one with serious injuries, in an altercation Thursday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 10:20 p.m. at an apartment in the 2400 block of Delta Drive Northwest.

The wounded were rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by first responders. Two had injuries that were described as not life-threatening. One was more seriously hurt, officials said.

The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing but authorities said they weren't currently searching for any other persons of interest in the case. It appears the three people wounded all knew one another, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

