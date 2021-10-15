 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday night gunfire wounds 3 at Roanoke apartment
alert top story

Thursday night gunfire wounds 3 at Roanoke apartment

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Three people were shot, one with serious injuries, in an altercation Thursday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 10:20 p.m. at an apartment in the 2400 block of Delta Drive Northwest.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The wounded were rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by first responders. Two had injuries that were described as not life-threatening. One was more seriously hurt, officials said.

The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing but authorities said they weren't currently searching for any other persons of interest in the case. It appears the three people wounded all knew one another, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert