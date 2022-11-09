Tipster didn't know about reward but received it anyway, Pulaski police say

Jerrod Caleblee Brown's arrest in Pulaski last week followed a day- and night-long search by officers – and a tip from someone who wasn't aware that authorities were offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to Brown's capture, a statement that the town released Wednesday said.

The tipster still was given the money, the statement said.

Brown, 34, whose middle name has been spelled differently in town statements and in court and jail records, faces charges of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, grand larceny of a vehicle, possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony, and violating probation imposed in another county for a prior offense. He is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail and is scheduled to appear in Pulaski General District Court on Jan. 30.

According to town statements last week, Brown was present Nov. 2 at a domestic dispute that police officers were called to. The situation seemed to calm after the officers' arrival.

"The dispute had been de-escalated and no charges were being placed," town spokeswoman Sonia Ramsey wrote in an email last week.

But according to police, as officers prepared to leave, Brown took a police vehicle. He is accused of attempting to run over two officers, crashing the vehicle, and escaping on foot with weapons that he removed from the vehicle.

Town officers were joined by U.S. marshals as they searched for Brown throughout the rest of the day and night, then into Friday. Residents of one section of Pulaski were told to shelter in place. At one point there was a report of shots being fired but town officials said they did not know who was shooting, other than that it was not police. There were no reports of injuries, Ramsey wrote last week.

It was on Friday that someone called police to say that they thought they had seen Brown in the Valley Road part of town, according to Wednesday's statement.

U.S. marshals soon located Brown, who had a firearm and "other items of evidence," the statement said.

The tipster will remain anonymous, the statement said.

Pulaski police thanked a host of agencies for assistance, including the American Red Cross, Celco Fire Brigade, local food providers, and a number of public law enforcement and emergency services organizations.