Tough but necessary: 2 of region's commonwealth's attorneys talk about prosecuting police officers

Two of Western Virginia’s longest-serving commonwealth’s attorneys have recently performed courtroom tasks they describe as among the hardest duties of their lengthy public careers.

Still, they believe that serving as special prosecutors in cases that involved fatal encounters with police officers is a necessary part of keeping law enforcement accountable to the wider community.

“Nobody’s perfect and even police officers make mistakes,” said Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak, who last year was the special prosecutor after a Giles County motorcyclist died in an encounter with an officer from the Narrows Police Department. “And when they make the big mistakes, there has to be accountability. We’re just talking about life and death … democracy requires that there be a review.”

Rehak did not get a conviction in the Giles County case. Nor did Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, who last month prosecuted a Bristol police officer who fatally shot a man.

But Caldwell said that the verdict wasn’t the point — that the important thing was for the case to be wrestled over in open court, with all the details laid out for the public to see.

“Some cases need to be aired out for the good of the community. It’s not a decision that needs to be made out of the public eye,” Caldwell said.

Bringing a case like the one in Bristol to a jury lets the community itself decide if an officer acted appropriately, Caldwell said. And it provides a check on law enforcement’s many powers.

“The message hopefully is police need to be aware of what they’re doing,” Caldwell added. “And they need to follow the same laws as anybody else.”

‘Just like you’d handle any other case’

Caldwell said that in 42 years as commonwealth’s attorney, he had prosecuted law enforcement officers six times. In most of those cases, he was a special prosecutor in a different jurisdiction.

“Any incident involving police … it immediately puts the local commonwealth’s attorney in a bind,” Caldwell said. That’s because prosecutors regularly work with local officers and there is likely to be at least the perception of a conflict of interest.

Of course, commonwealth’s attorneys are elected officials and taking on police might anger voters one way or another. But Caldwell said that had never been part of his thinking. “You can’t prosecute for voters, you can’t run scared of the voters,” he said.

In Virginia, a commonwealth’s attorney requests a special prosecutor directly, contacting counterparts in other areas and asking if they will take the case.

“It’s one of those things you do as a result of friendship,” Caldwell said.

In Bristol, Officer Johnathan Richard Brown was charged with murder after he shot Jonathen Kohler in a motel parking lot.

Brown was one of several officers who answered a call about shots being fired at the motel. They found Kohler sitting in a car and told him to get out of the vehicle but he instead drove it toward Brown, who opened fire with his rifle when the car was just 5 feet away.

Among the details that came out later: An autopsy would find that Kohler was high on methamphetamine; the motel’s security video system recorded Kohler firing the shots from his car that prompted the call to police; and in texts, Kohler had threatened his girlfriend, who was staying at the motel, and said he would shoot up the place.

Caldwell said that with all of the evidence before him, he thought it was a case that should be left to a jury. He said he respected the jury’s decision, reached at the end of a weeklong trial, to acquit the officer.

Caldwell said that he was thanked by some in Bristol for bringing the case.

He called the case “a significant investment” of resources for his office, with a 2½-hour drive each way to reach Bristol for every hearing, and with two assistant prosecutors accompanying him to many of them.

Caldwell recalled one case where an officer was charged in Roanoke and he did not seek an outside prosecutor. That was the case of federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent Timothy Glen Workman, whom Caldwell tried in 2002 and again in 2007 for fatally shooting Keith Edward Bailey outside a bar where they had been drinking. Workman was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

But a new trial was ordered after Workman produced new evidence that a second man tried to pass a gun to Bailey. The second jury found Workman not guilty.

Caldwell said that he handled the Workman case himself partly because Workman was a federal, not a city, officer, and because Workman was off-duty when he killed Bailey, not acting in an official capacity. Caldwell said he saw the case as just another unfortunate incident of men fighting over a woman, with alcohol and a firearm involved.

“I felt like it needed to be handled just like you’d handle any other case,” Caldwell said.

Asked if he minded the acquittals, Caldwell said again that this wasn’t the point.

“It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about airing out the case,” he said.

‘The people ... would want me to do it’

Rehak was the special prosecutor in last year’s trial of Chad Jeffrey Stilley, the Narrows police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter after he pulled his police car into the path of a motorcyclist fleeing from other officers, causing a fatal collision. Stilley told investigators that he blocked the motorcyclist to keep him from running into a minivan that he thought was about to turn into the motorcycle’s path.

Michael Allen Acord’s Harley-Davidson was traveling at more than 100 mph as it entered the 40 mph zone where Stilley waited, according to testimony from an officer who chased Acord down U.S. 460. What had been an attempt to catch a speeder quickly turned deadly as Acord swerved around stopped vehicles, then dropped his bike to the pavement when Stilley entered his path. Acord sustained a horrific array of injuries and died at the scene.

At the trial, no one was able to say why the volunteer firefighter and Celanese worker was going so fast that night on his new motorcycle, and why he would not stop for the officer who tried to pull him over.

After Rehak presented the prosecution’s evidence to a jury, the defense argued that even viewed in the most favorable light, it did not support a criminal case against Stilley — and the judge agreed.

But Giles County Circuit Judge Lee Harrell said even though he threw out all the charges, he thought that putting the officer on trial was the right thing to do. Like Caldwell, Harrell said that the details of what happened between officer and motorcyclist had to be explored in a public setting.

Speaking from the bench, the judge noted that when Rehak agreed to be the special prosecutor, he also accepted “a remarkable predicament … an adversarial position with police.”

Discussing the case months later, Rehak called taking on the prosecution of an officer a stand for what’s right over expediency.

“You’re about ready to ostracize yourself from the law enforcement community, which is often your strongest asset” as a commonwealth’s attorney, Rehak said.

“It’s just so unusual to be prosecuting one of your allies in the war on crime,” he continued.

Rehak noted that most commonwealth’s attorneys seek a special prosecutor immediately if an officer is accused of wrongdoing. But after more than 20 years as a prosecutor, Rehak said he had come to agree with a different position, that a commonwealth’s attorney should take on an officer in their jurisdiction just as they would any other defendant.

Rehak said that he admired Stephanie Morales, the Portsmouth commonwealth’s attorney who in 2015 won a conviction against one of her own city’s police officers for killing a teen.

Rehak was a police officer before he was a prosecutor, and said he still misses police work. But if a case like the one Morales faced came up in Radford, Rehak said, “I’d want to do it. I think the people who elected me would want me to do it.”

Rehak said that he had looked up to Caldwell as a mentor for years — even keeping a saying of the Roanoke prosecutor’s under a sheet of glass on his desk among a collection of printed-out quotes.

“’Never confuse moral outrage with proof,’” Rehak recited. “I’ve tried and tried and tried to remember that.”

Rehak said that he was not surprised at the outcome of Caldwell’s case with the Bristol officer.

“It’s an uphill battle trying to convict a police officer of anything,” Rehak said.

That’s especially true when a judge or jury is considering a situation where an officer had just a split second to decide to use deadly force, he continued. Police can train and train, but “when it comes right down to it, we’re all just human beings,” he said.

Rehak said that he had felt no direct repercussions from prosecuting an officer. The Stilley case came just after he won his sixth election for the commonwealth’s attorney’s job. But Rehak said that he wondered what could happen if he decides to run again, if the endorsement from police groups would come so easily.

Regardless, Rehak called it a welcome change that society seems to be demanding more accountability in how law enforcement operates.

“You go back in time and these kinds of things were almost unheard of,” Rehak said.

