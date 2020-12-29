 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tractor-trailer driver killed in Giles County crash

Tractor-trailer driver killed in Giles County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Fieldale resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in Giles County early Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

The 2013 Freightliner Columbia tractor-trailer driven by Larry W. Finney, 69, was westbound on U.S. 460 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned in the median, the law enforcement agency said Tuesday morning. The crash, which state police responded to at 12:51 a.m. Monday, occurred just west of Thomas Drive.

Finney died at the scene, state police said. The crash remains under investigation, the agency said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert