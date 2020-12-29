Tractor-trailer driver killed in Giles County crash

A Fieldale resident was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in Giles County early Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
The 2013 Freightliner Columbia tractor-trailer driven by Larry W. Finney, 69, was westbound on U.S. 460 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned in the median, the law enforcement agency said Tuesday morning. The crash, which state police responded to at 12:51 a.m. Monday, occurred just west of Thomas Drive.
Finney died at the scene, state police said. The crash remains under investigation, the agency said.
