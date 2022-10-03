Tractor-trailer driver sentenced to six months for fatal I-81 crash

A Roanoke County Circuit Court judge sentenced a South Carolina truck driver Monday to six months in jail for an Interstate 81 crash that claimed a life in February 2021.

Craig Jerry Lee Wilson, 46, of Bethune, South Carolina was charged with reckless driving after his tractor-trailer was involved in wreck that killed Andy Himes, 62, of Spring City, Pennsylvania, and injured Himes’ wife on March 29, 2021.

State police reported that the Himes’ minivan was slowing for traffic went it was struck by Wilson’s rig, causing the van to hit a charter bus.

Wilson was indicted on a felony reckless driving charge in December 2021. According to court documents, he turned himself in to law enforcement. In April of this year, the court amended the charge, making it a misdemeanor.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathaniel Griffith said Monday that during Wilson’s plea hearing in April, a video of the accident that was recorded by Wilson’s dash camera was played for the court.

In that video, the prosecutor said, Wilson can be seen “messing with” something on the dash of the rig, which drifts out of its lane before Wilson corrects it.

Griffith said Wilson continued to be distracted by something in the cab, and Wilson’s rig drifted out of its lane at least one more time before the driver corrected his travel again, just before the crash occurred.

Wilson testified Monday that he had been a professional tractor-trailer driver for 22 years prior to March 2021.

Griffith argued professional drivers “need to be held to a higher standard,” given the training required to command a commercial vehicle.

The prosecutor asked Judge Charles Dorsey to consider sentencing Wilson to one year in jail and suspending his privilege to drive in Virginia for six months.

Wilson’s lawyer, Patrick Kenney, asked Dorsey not to sentence his client to any active time in jail. He said the “horrible case” was caused by a “rather small action that has big consequences.”

“This is a matter of seconds,” Kenney told the court. “This isn’t a long period.”

Drivers who regularly travel the section of northbound I-81 where Wilson’s crash occurred know that there are “frequent slowdowns at that very spot,” Kenney continued. “Mr. Wilson did not know that.”

The fatality occurred just north of the I-81 northbound interchange (exit 137) with Virginia 112 (Wildwood Road) west of Salem. Beyond that exit is a steep incline with an entrance ramp at its crest where traffic congestion often occurs, particularly when heavy tractor-trailers are in the mix.

The defense attorney respectfully described Wilson as “just an everyday Joe American” who was trying to support his family, adding that his client “accepts his responsibility” for Himes’ death and has been cooperative with the court, not missing a single court date.

Kenney said he didn’t think time in jail for Wilson, who otherwise has a clean traffic and criminal record, would be productive.

“We don’t think that is just based on who Mr. Wilson is,” Kenney said. “I don’t know what the utility would be at this stage.”

Wilson’s sister testified Monday that her brother felt “really, really terrible” about the vehicle accident.

“We understand death in our family,” she told the court. “He truly, truly and sincerely apologizes.”

Wilson’s sister said he has had trouble sleeping since the crash, and his body often shakes. His hands trembled throughout Monday’s court proceedings.

Himes’ brother and son listened to the proceedings through an electronic video call.

While on the witness stand, Wilson turned to face the laptop hosting the call.

“I am so sorry,” he to the victim's family. “I apologize to you for the loss of Andy.”

“I don’t think your statement of remorse is insincere,” Dorsey said. The judge said he was sure the weight of Himes’ loss had been hanging over Wilson, and he also expressed sympathy for the Himes family.

“What we do here will never square with any of that,” he said. “But I can’t just say, ‘Alright. It won’t matter.’”

Dorsey sentenced Wilson to one year in jail with six months suspended, leaving six months of active time to serve. He also suspended Wilson’s operating license for six months.

When he heard the judge’s decision, Wilson, who had been shaking and leaning on a table for support, collapsed into a chair, then wept.

“I hope things get better for all of you,” Dorsey said, and the court recessed.