Traffic enforcement in Roanoke down, deaths up

Roanoke police say an exodus of officers, attributable to anti-police sentiment seen across the nation, coupled with a rise in violent crime in the city, have crippled traffic enforcement campaigns that at one time yielded more than 10,000 tickets a year.

The Roanoke General District Court received 14,061 traffic cases, such as DUI and speeding, from city police in 2019 but only 5,055 last year, a decrease of 64%, according to a Roanoke Times analysis of court data. The plunge began in 2020.

While court cases as a whole, including criminal felony and misdemeanor prosecutions, have declined, according to Roanoke and statewide numbers, the drop in traffic cases is greater and especially steep in Roanoke.

Averaging across one year illustrates the ticketing drop. Roanoke police wrote tickets at a rate of 39 a day in 2019 but just 14 a day in 2021.

As court activity declined, traffic fine money generated for the city treasury fell also, from $315,137 in 2019 to $166,508 last year, court data showed.

Police in Roanoke County, in contrast, a community not experiencing high rates of violence, have returned to and exceeded their pre-COVID-19 level of traffic ticketing.

Some national highway officials say reduced traffic law enforcement – a problem in other communities and not just Roanoke – contributes to an increase in wrecks attributable to dangerous driving.

There’s mixed data on whether that’s happening in Roanoke, but one concerning statistic shows a rise in traffic fatalities on city streets during the first two years of the pandemic.

Police say a handful of factors starting in 2020 combined to thwart the rigorous enforcement of traffic laws – social distancing spawned by the pandemic, reductions in police power passed by the Virginia General Assembly, anti-police sentiment and higher rates of violence.

Before understaffing put the department in a bind, the Roanoke department assigned a supervisor and five or six officers to traffic matters as their primary job. Other officers, the majority of the force, handled the rest of the community’s policing needs day and night.

Traffic enforcement helps ensure the orderly, safe flow of traffic; reduces dangerous driving; takes unsafe vehicles off the road; and gives the public the impression that police are “everywhere,” said Capt. David Morris, who oversees the department’s patrol bureau.

“We had a traffic safety unit,” Morris said. “That primary focus on a daily basis was traffic safety, response to traffic fatalities and enforcement of the traffic laws here in the commonwealth.”

At that time, the court that handles Roanoke traffic matters often worked through 150 to 200 cases in a single day and “there were times we had close to 300,” General District Court Clerk Rick Kahl said.

After the pandemic began in March 2020, RPD adopted recommended COVID safety measures. Supervisors advised caution when approaching drivers.

“The early months of the pandemic made traffic stops difficult without vaccines and proven practices to reduce exposure between drivers and law enforcement,” said Dana Schrad, who directs the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation, in an email.

Two and a half months later, the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota fostered protests that led to an erosion of respect for, and verbal and physical attacks on, law enforcement officers.

On the heels of that, Democratic-led legislative reforms curtailed officers’ contact with motorists by reclassifying some minor traffic code violations as secondary offenses. Effective in 2021, Virginia officers could no longer stop a motorist for items such as a broken license-plate light, smoky exhaust pipe or heavy window tinting. Lawmakers said they were trying to curtail use of pretextual stops – when a driver is stopped for one offense because police want to investigate the person for a different offense.

Officers felt their hands being tied.

Lawmakers “drastically curtailed the probable cause capability of law enforcement,” Morris said.

An unprecedented exodus of personnel from law enforcement, in Roanoke and elsewhere, has since occurred, Morris said.

“The anti-law enforcement climate caused many officers to leave the profession, leaving severe personnel shortages in many agencies. It’s been challenging to try to recruit new officers, and the rise in violent crime has made those cases a priority for many agencies,” Schrad said.

As previously reported, one in five sworn officer jobs is vacant at the RPD, according to figures available from the city.

To cope with understaffing, the department reassigned its traffic officers to take calls for service from dispatchers, crippling the traffic unit. But even with the former traffic enforcement officers running to 911 incidents, the department struggles to keep up.

When the department was fully staffed, a patrol officer used to handle a few calls for service each shift. Since the reduction in force, officers have been answering “double, if not triple, the amount of calls they normally would,” notwithstanding a drop in overall call volume, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said by email.

Reports of violence have increased. As the call mix shifted to violent incidents, it put immense strain on the system, because responding to, securing and examining the scenes of violent incidents consumes “enormous” amounts of officer time, Morris said.

Reports of persons in distress who are not necessarily breaking the law, but may need hospitalization, also frequently draw officers away from crime control, he said.

Roanoke County’s traffic court is as busy now as before the pandemic, according to statistics. But not Roanoke’s. There have been days this year when a single Roanoke general district court judge alone handled the traffic docket and the criminal docket, responsibilities normally split between two judges, Kahl said.

This fall, Roanoke County General District Court ran short on deputy clerks and borrowed one on a handful of days from the Roanoke General District Court. A Roanoke judge went along with the clerk to help work through the county caseload, Kahl said. Roanoke could not have spared personnel “with normal dockets,” he said.

There are some signs of possible improvement – and not just because COVID restrictions have eased. Morris said he sees a “certain appetite” in some state lawmakers to revisit restrictions on when police can stop a motorist. Positive changes are occurring “very slowly” in the department’s hiring and retention of officers, he said. In addition, ticketing has started increasing, according to year-to-date information from the court.

Meanwhile, traffic wrecks and fatalities have increased nationwide, despite Americans driving fewer miles. The average number of daily driving trips by U.S. adults fell 42% in the first months after the pandemic, rebounded slightly in the months that followed and leveled off in late 2020 at levels roughly 20% lower than pre-pandemic levels, according to the Foundation for Traffic Safety, an arm of the AAA.

Nonetheless, crash deaths reached a 14-year high in Virginia in 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Before all of last year’s data came in, the federal government predicted that U.S. highway deaths in 2021 would reach their highest level in 17 years.

Researchers have linked the increase in deaths to dangerous driving behaviors: more speeding, alcohol or drug use, distracted driving and non-use of seatbelts.

They say one likely cause is a rise in the proportion of the drivers on the road during the first two years of the pandemic who were young males. Members of that demographic engage in dangerous driving behaviors at an elevated rate, the foundation said.

Researchers suspect reduced traffic law enforcement has contributed to the wrecks problem, but haven’t proved it.

Fewer police running radar and cruising higher-risk road segments creates opportunity for motorists to disregard the law.

“People don’t see the police out there and you lose that deterrent effect,” said Russ Martin, senior director of policy and government relations at the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The road system itself did not become less safe during the pandemic, nor did vehicles, Martin noted. What does that leave?

“It’s the people driving,” he said. “Enforcement, the effort to manage that, also changed.”

Crashes in Roanoke, excluding those on the interstate, totaled 1,546 in 2019, 1,465 in 2020 and 1,592 in 2021, according to the Traffic Records Electronic Data System, a service of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Injuries totaled about 630 each year.

Deaths, however, increased. While five people died in traffic fatalities in 2019, 12 died in 2020 and 10 died in 2021, according to TREDS.

Martin advised against assuming reduced traffic law enforcement in Roanoke caused the higher number of deaths because of the small size of the community. It will take a national study, he said, to figure it out.