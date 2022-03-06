Trespass becomes meth case becomes five years in prison

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Radford woman who was arrested last year after being found in a car in Montgomery County with guns and a safe that held methamphetamine and heroin pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to serve five years behind bars.

The somewhat convoluted case against Ashley Dawn Poff, 34, began on April 16 when the county Sheriff’s Office got a call about trespassers in the 2100 block of Shale Road in the McCoy community.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt’s evidence summary Wednesday in the county’s Circuit Court, and to a search warrant and a news release issued last year by the sheriff’s office, deputies found a Honda sedan in a field, along with three people. Poff was in the back seat.

In the car were guns, smoking devices that held burnt white residue, scales and other items. In a backpack next to Poff was a small safe. She told officers it was hers, Pettitt said.

After Poff gave them the key, officers opened the safe and found what appeared to be a quarter-pound of meth, along with heroin and $622 in cash.

In a later statement to officers, Poff said that she had been getting a quarter-pound of meth at a time for $2,300, then selling grams of it for $75, Pettitt said.

Earlier in the case, charges were dropped against the two people who were with Poff, with Pettitt saying Poff had said all the firearms and drugs were hers.

On Wednesday, Poff pleaded guilty to possessing more than 100 grams of meth with the intent to distribute it, and an assortment of other charges were dropped.

But there was one more twist to the case before Poff, who appeared in court in a video link from the Western Virginia Regional Jail, made her plea.

When Judge Mike Fleenor asked Poff if she wanted to go ahead with a plea agreement, she said that she had been told at one point that she could enter the county’s Drug Court program, which could lead to her charge being dismissed.

Poff said that she had realized that after 20 years of drug use, she had been out of control and that it was time to change. She said that she completed a drug rehabilitation program in jail, then took herself off Suboxone because she was pregnant and did not want her baby to be born addicted. She was released on bond to give birth, then returned to jail, Poff said.

“I have totally changed my life around,” Poff said.

A round of discussion by attorneys and judge ensued and Pettitt explained that yes, drug court had been discussed earlier in the case. But that was only until the court staff who handle drug court applications realized that there were two defendants with the same name. It was another woman named Ashley Poff, whose case was unrelated to Wednesday’s plea hearing, who qualified for drug court, Pettitt said.

Defense attorney Matt Roberts of Blacksburg agreed with Pettitt’s account.

When Fleenor asked Poff if she understood the mixup and if she still wanted to go ahead and plead guilty to a charge that carried a possible sentence of life in prison, Poff breathed deeply and said that she did.

Fleenor then said he would accept a plea agreement worked out by Pettitt and Roberts, which recommended an active sentence of five years behind bars. Fleenor imposed a 20-year prison term, to be suspended after Poff served the five years.

Poff will be supervised by the probation office for five years after her release, and must forfeit the $622, Fleenor said.

