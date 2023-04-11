A handgun used in a fatal shooting last year at the Melody Hookah Lounge in Blacksburg was not the only firearm found at or near the scene, attorneys said Tuesday at a pretrial hearing for a Roanoke man charged with first-degree murder.

Whether jurors will hear about the additional weapons was left undecided, with Montgomery County Circuit Judge Robert Turk saying that it would depend on what other evidence is presented at an eventual jury trial for Jamel Duquon Flint, 25.

Flint was to have a two-day jury trial next week but it now will be delayed until probably August or September.

Besides the murder charge, which carries a potential life sentence, Flint is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of using a gun to commit a felony. The charges stem from a Feb. 4, 2022, incident that claimed the life of Isiah Oshay Robinson, 18, of Roanoke, and left four others wounded.

At Tuesday's hearing, attorneys laid the groundwork for a trial, arguing about what evidence might be presented and when the trial should be held.

Turk agreed to defense attorney Cathy Reynolds' request to delay the trial to give her more time to review DNA analysis that will be part of the prosecution's case. Turk asked the attorneys to return to court Monday, when the jury trial was to start, and instead formally schedule a new date for it. That will likely be in August or September, attorneys said.

Turk also said that on Monday he will tell attorneys his decisions on some of their motions concerning evidence, but that other motions could only be decided after a trial is in progress.

Regarding DNA, Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen said that the prosecution would present results from tests done on bullet fragments, shell casings and firearms, among other objects. Reynolds, of Roanoke, said that the DNA analysis contained a "great deal of vital evidence for the defense."

Reynolds asked Turk to bar prosecutors from showing jurors pictures and videos that investigators took from Flint's phone. They showed Flint waving handguns — holding two guns in one hand in one video — as he rapped. Reynolds said that the videos were unrelated to the case and would prejudice jurors against Flint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt disagreed, saying that the bullet fragments and shell casings showed that a 9mm weapon was used to kill Robinson and wound the others. Moreover, analysis suggested that the handgun used was made by Glock or was one of several models made by Smith & Wesson, Pettitt said.

The handguns that Flint held in videos were Glocks, Pettitt said. The videos were saved to Flint's phone 11 days before the shooting.

"We want to prove that the defendant had access to a firearm consistent with the one used in this crime," Pettitt said.

Reynolds also asked that the prosecution be prevented from showing pictures of Flint wearing a shiny black puffer jacket and a black cap. She argued that the pictures from Flint's phone were unnecessary because Flint had already admitted to police that he was the person wearing a puffer jacket and black hat in a security video from a 7-Eleven store in Radford — where he had been on the night of the shooting before coming to Blacksburg.

As for the shooting itself, Reynolds said that she thought the prosecution had "so-called eyewitness testimony" about "who did what."

Pettitt replied that the pictures showing Flint's clothing were important because the shooter — who was masked — was identified by an outfit.

At an earlier hearing in the case, a witness looked at Flint sitting at the defense table and could not identify him as the shooter. But when shown a still image from the Radford 7-Eleven store, showing a man in a shiny black puffer coat and black hat, the witness said that it was the person who opened fire on the sidewalk outside the downtown Blacksburg lounge.

As for the other guns found in or near the lounge, Pettitt asked that the defense not be allowed to tell jurors about them.

She said that a handgun was found in a door pocket in the car that carried Robinson and friends to what was to be a celebration of his acceptance into college. Robinson's fingerprints were on the magazine that was inserted into the gun, Pettitt said.

Pettitt said that the gun was irrelevant to the shooting at the lounge. But Reynolds said that there were indications that it could have been carried by someone present at the lounge, then returned to the car after the shooting.

Also, after the shooting, police found a handgun under a couch at the lounge, Pettitt said. On the firearm were the fingerprints of Khari Brice, a friend of Robinson's who was wounded in the shooting, Pettitt said.

The handgun was not a 9mm and there was no sign that it had been fired or that Brice had displayed it before or during the shooting, Pettitt said.

Turk said he would have to wait until the trial to decide about allowing evidence about the other firearms. It would depend on whether testimony or other evidence created an appropriate foundation for attorneys to tell jurors about the other guns, he said.