Trial for 2017 southwest Roanoke homicide is delayed until summer

Days before it was supposed to go to a bench trial, the case of a Roanoke man charged with murder and arson has been delayed until summer.

Jason Samuel Dickerson, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 3, 2017, death of Lawrence Clites Crowe, and with starting a fire in Crowe's Raleigh Court apartment.

Crowe was a week shy of turning 60 when fire crews responding to the blaze discovered his body. The medical examiner later determined that his death was caused by blunt-force trauma to the head and neck.

A search warrant filed in Roanoke Circuit Court shortly after the fire said that “evidence in plain view” raised suspicions about Crowe’s death, but nevertheless more than three years passed before Dickerson was indicted and arrested in September 2020. Police have not offered information about any links that might exist between the two men.

Dickerson's trial was due to begin Jan. 28, but at a hearing Friday, defense attorney Greg Phillips cited ongoing evidentiary discovery as one reason to delay the case. Prosecutors did not object and Dickerson waived his right to a speedy trial. It is now scheduled for two days starting June 15.

Numerous other criminal cases are currently stalled in the Roanoke Valley's court systems, as additional measures are required to safely convene juries during the pandemic, but Dickerson's case is set to be a bench trial, heard by Judge Chris Clemens, and will not be subject to those added precautions.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

