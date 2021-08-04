Trial for man accused of killing Roanoke couple delayed until December

A jury trial in a Roanoke double homicide that had been scheduled to start early next month has been delayed until winter.

William Reno Ray, 24, of Vinton faces two counts of murder in the deaths last year of April Barnicoat, 42, and Eric Surface, 44.

Barnicoat, the mother of Ray's fiancee, shared a home with Surface at the Jamestown Place complex on Queen Ann Drive. The couple's bodies were discovered in the apartment on March 1, 2020.

During a Roanoke Circuit Court hearing last summer, at which Ray was ordered held without bond, prosecutors said Surface had been attacked with a knife and suffered more than 20 wounds. They also said Barnicoat had been bound with duct tape and submerged in a bathtub, where she drowned.

Several months later, Ray was charged in their deaths. Prosecutors said that he turned himself in on July 31, 2020, and that, in interviews with police, he claimed he was responsible for the attacks.

During last year's bond hearing, defense attorney Drew Givens argued that Ray had made a false confession. Ray has also maintained that he was abducted by another party around the time of the homicides and has asked that the evidence against him, and his defense, be heard by a jury.