Trial for Roanoke man charged in 2017 homicide is delayed until 2021

Nearly three years after the fatal stabbing of a northwest Roanoke man, and more than a year after a suspect was arrested, the resulting murder trial is now being bounced to early 2021.

The defendant, Osha Demond Casey, is charged with the Nov. 4, 2017, slaying of Luis Enrique Morales, 48.

Morales' body was found in a West Creek Manor apartment in the 300 block of Westside Boulevard about 6 a.m. that Saturday, after rescue crews responded to a suspicious fire. The blaze was significant enough to displace other tenants, officials said at the time.

According to a search warrant, evidence at the scene and the position of Morales' body raised suspicion regarding the cause of his death, and the medical examiner later determined he died from stab wounds to the chest and neck.

Casey, 36, was arrested in March 2019 — search warrants said an informant came to police with information about the killing — and the following month he was indicted on charges of second-degree murder.

He has been held without bond ever since. His case was scheduled to be heard starting Oct. 7, but on Tuesday, it was delayed to early February because of the state Supreme Court's current pandemic-related ban on jury trials.