Trial of Roanoke man charged in teen's death moves to July

A Feb. 22 bench trial for a man accused in the slaying of a Roanoke teenager has been delayed and is now slated to be heard by a jury starting July 7.

Brandon Alejandro Calderon-Damian, 19, is charged with murder and with using a gun to commit that crime.

Prosecutors claim he shot and killed 17-year-old Phillip Anthony Na’Tee Davis last summer in the 5000 block of Valley View Boulevard.

A search warrant said the shooting happened outside a hotel in the early morning hours of June 27. Officers who responded to the scene found a crowd gathered in the parking lot. A witness was attempting to give Davis aid, but the teen later died from his injuries.

The trial delay came about because Calderon-Damian's public defender discovered a conflict that prevents that Roanoke office from representing him, according to discussions at a hearing Friday morning.

He is separately accused of robbery in Botetourt County, and his attorney in that case, Seth Weston, has now been appointed to handle his Roanoke murder charge as well.

On Friday, Calderon-Damian also waived his right to a speedy trial. He remains held without bond in the Botetourt County Jail.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376.

