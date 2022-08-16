Trial opens in Rockbridge County gas station explosion that killed 4

LEXINGTON — A Rockbridge County jury heard from attorneys and the first witnesses called to testify Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of causing a 2019 gas station explosion that killed four people.

Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 53, of Roanoke, faces four charges of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of three employees and one patron at the South River Market, a gas station outside Buena Vista, on May 10, 2019.

Rockbridge County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon told the circuit court jury of seven men and seven women Tuesday that Westmoreland, an experienced truck driver, acted with negligence when he was filling the tanks at the station the morning of the accident.

“Our evidence will show that the defendant was anything but a novice at delivering gasoline,” Moon said in his opening statement. “Our case against Mr. Westmoreland will prove that as he was delivering just shy of 5,800 gallons of gasoline at the South River Market that morning, he overfilled the storage tanks by more than 800 gallons, which led to a massive explosion and fire that caused the deaths of four people.”

Moon said Westmoreland was looking forward to a period of vacation the day after the incident occurred. He said a text conversation Westmoreland had with his girlfriend the morning of the explosion indicates the defendant’s mind was elsewhere.

“You will see multiple text messages between he and his girlfriend, including ones that he received and sent while he was at his supplier, picking up the fuel for this delivery, while he was on his way to this delivery, and while he was there at the South River Market making this delivery,” Moon told the jury. “You will hear him twice deny of having used his phone while he was there at the South River Market.”

But Westmoreland’s attorney, Rob Dean, said his client’s texts were sent before arriving at the market, and people saw him engage in friendly conversation with the store owner while he was there.

“Mr. Westmoreland arrived for his first delivery at the South River Market that morning at 8:06 a.m. He remains in the cab of his truck. He actually parks next to the South River Market,” Dean said. “The last text message he sends is at 8:18 a.m. The next text message he sends, folks, is at 8:49 a.m.”

Dean also said that when Westmoreland's girlfriend questioned him about the explosion, he expressed no worries about his job security.

“This was his response,” Dean said. “‘Worried about the store owner. He's a nice guy.’ That's where his mind was at that point. As soon as he heard about this explosion, he's worried about the store owner. ‘He's a nice guy.’ Was a nice guy. It's tragic thing that they died. It's a horrible thing that they died.”

Moon and Dean are each expected to call engineering experts to testify, and each has already revealed plans to argue over technicalities related to pumping fuel into tanks, as well as fuel tank maintenance and safety.

The first two witnesses called by the prosecution Tuesday were the widows of two men who died in the explosion — Roger Roberts, 69, the market’s owner, and Paul Ruley, 54, a regular customer.

Roberts’ wife, Hazel Roberts, said she and her husband bought the gas station and store from a man named Maynard Green in 1979.

Green built the market, Roberts testified, indicating after a question from Dean that the original owner might have had to rebuild it after a flood in 1969.

Roberts told the court Tuesday that her husband, her son, Kevin Roberts, 44, and Kevin’s daughter, Samantha Lewis, 27, were all working at the store the morning of the explosion.

Hazel Roberts said she took one of her granddaughter’s sons, then 4 years old, to visit the market that morning.

Roberts said the little boy was interested in Westmoreland’s tanker, and Westmoreland chatted with her, her husband and the boy for about 20 or 30 minutes. She told Dean that Westmoreland was “friendly” and “appeared to be” alert.

“I didn’t notice anything out of the way at that point,” Roberts testified.

Roberts wasn’t present when the market exploded, but she said she could see smoke from her driveway nearby. She said the market had installed a security system before the incident occurred. But “it hadn’t been there for very long,” she said, and no footage of the explosion was recovered.

The wife said her husband opened the store at about 5 a.m. almost every day. She said he was responsible for measuring the fuel in the tanks and placing orders for fill-ups with Webb’s Oil Corp., based in Roanoke.

Before ordering fuel from Webb's, Roberts testified, her husband ordered fuel from Foster Fuels Inc. The company eventually refused to deliver gasoline to the South River Market, Roberts said, after there were issues with water getting into the gas.

The four tanks that sat behind the market were situated in a concrete pit, which Dean said was regularly filled with rainwater. Roberts testified that her husband had to pump the water out of the pit, where she said sometimes “there were frogs.”

The other three witnesses called before court recessed for lunch Tuesday were men who reported seeing a fluid spewing from the area of the gas tanks behind the store as they drove by it on South River Road.

Chason Bradley and his friend Dennis Taylor Jr., a Virginia State Police trooper, stopped at the market between 8:30 and 9 a.m. the day of the explosion. They bought snacks, drinks and bait before heading to a nearby fishing spot.

Bradley said that as he pulled his car out of the parking lot onto South River Road, he had to maneuver his vehicle around the front end of Westmoreland’s tanker, which protruded into the northbound lane.

Then, Bradley testified, he saw a liquid that was a “clear-ish muddy color” gushing from one of the tanks behind the market. He drove his car into a gravel lot, where he and Taylor rolled down their windows.

“It looked like muddy water gushing up about a foot high,” Taylor testified. He wasn’t sure if the fluid was coming from a tank or a pipe, but Bradley said he could see a pipe underneath of the flowing liquid, “sticking up.”

Both men said that they didn’t smell any gasoline. Taylor said he observed a bald, heavyset man who appeared to be in his 40s leaning or sitting on a post nearby.

Bradley said he assumed the tanks were being cleaned or pumped. “We thought it was water, so we left,” he testified.

Once the two friends got to their fishing location, about 10 or 15 minutes later, they heard a loud noise and felt a tremor. One of them received a text that told them about the South River Market explosion.

Kevin Lalone, a Natural Bridge resident, said he was on his way to a job site when he made observations similar to those of Bradley and Taylor.

Lalone said he also had to maneuver his vehicle around Westmoreland’s truck. Lalone testified that he has a commercial driver’s license and was critiquing the parking job as he drove by. Lalone said he didn’t see any cones or flares.

But, Lalone said, he did see a man sitting on a picnic table near the market store. The man, he testified, had a strong stature and long, blond, curly hair, and he appeared to be paying attention to a cellular device.

Lalone told the court that as he drove by the back of the market, he observed “a brown liquid coming out of the top of the tank.” He said the liquid was “spewing straight up in the air,” but then “mushroomed and fell back down.”

The trial began with jury selection on Monday and is scheduled to last 15 days, through Sept. 2.