Trial starts for Narrows police officer charged in death of fleeing motorcyclist

PEARISBURG — What could be an all-week jury trial for a Giles County police officer accused of killing a fleeing motorcyclist began Monday with hours of jury selection and emotional testimony from the motorcyclist's mother — who arrived at the wreck that claimed her son's life before his body was removed.
Chad Jeffrey Stilley, a 44-year-old officer with the Narrows Police Department, is charged with manslaughter, reckless driving and failing to yield the right of way, all tied to the July 24, 2020, death of Michael A. Acord, 28, of Rich Creek. Acord died in a police pursuit that began when an officer's radar clocked Acord's new motorcycle doing speeds of 80 mph, and eventually 113 mph, on U.S. 460.
The pursuit ended when Stilley, in an unmarked police car, pulled across the one open lane of an intersection seconds before Acord arrived. Acord, who was running from a Pearisburg officer, dumped his 2020 Harley Davidson. The motorcycle skidded into Stilley's car and Acord was left "a pile of broken bones," said special prosecutor Chris Rehak, the commonwealth's attorney in Radford. Acord was pronounced dead at the scene.
The opening of the trial in Giles County Circuit Court offered capsule biographies of the two men that — for both — included military or military-related work, then service in local emergency response agencies.
Stilley was a teenage runaway in Georgia who experienced homelessness and had convictions for shoplifting and carrying a concealed weapon before he changed his life's direction, defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg said. Stilley became a security officer at schools and a U.S. state department convention, helped locate people after Hurricane Katrina, and worked as a security contractor in Afghanistan and Iraq, Tuck said.
Stilley moved to the New River Valley to be close to a daughter and joined the Narrows police force after disclosing his history to the chief there, and graduating from the police academy, Tuck said. Stilley was a Narrows officer for about two years before hearing a radio call about a fleeing, speeding motorcyclist.
Acord was a graduate of Giles High School who entered the U.S. Army and was trained as a military policeman. He eventually returned home to work at Celanese and volunteer as a firefighter in Pearisburg and Rich Creek, his mother Dee Acord testified.
In July 2020, Acord was taking classes to get a license to drive firetrucks, his mother said. He also wanted to get a license for motorcycles. Two or three weeks before his death, Acord bought a 2020 Harley Davidson, his mother said.
On the night of July 24, 2020, Acord was riding his new motorcycle along the westbound lanes of U.S. 460 when Pearisburg Officer Paul Vinson measured his speed at 80 mph, then 85 mph. Vinson testified that he began chasing the motorcycle but despite the officer's lights and siren, it did not stop.
Tuck noted that Vinson reported the motorcycle's speed at 113 mph in the stretch of road between Pearisburg and Narrows, where the top speed limit is 60 mph. Then, as the pursuit neared the reduced speed limit in Narrows, Vinson radioed, "He's coming into the 40 at 103," Tuck recounted.
Vinson grimaced and spectators sobbed as Rehak played the dash cam video from his car. It showed the chase moving down a mostly empty highway, then passing a few vehicles on the edge of Narrows. The video finally showed a line of stopped vehicles in the right lane at the intersection of U.S. 460 and 3rd Street. In the left lane was the fallen motorcycle, with Stilley's car sideways across the road, its bumper hanging over the median.
Vinson is to continue testifying Tuesday.
Dee Acord told jurors how she had tried to talk her son out of getting a motorcycle, but he had had them before and wanted another. On the night of the crash, Dee Acord said, she came out of a church service and heard the fire department whistle sounding. She testified that she said a quick prayer for whoever was in trouble, as she usually did when she heard the alarm.
Then she and her sister headed home on U.S. 460 — and drove past a crash where they could see a motorcycle on the ground.
Dee Acord said that something made her immediately try to call her son. When she couldn't reach him, she took a back road to his house, where she saw his truck but not the motorcycle.
Dee Acord tearfully described calling the sheriff's office, where an officer she knew told her to go to the hospital. Instead, Dee Acord said, she returned to the wreck site, where she now saw there was a body covered in a sheet. Officers there would not let her get out of the car, telling her that she did not need to see her son that way, Dee Acord said.
Eventually, she did go to the hospital in Pearisburg. It was there that she got official word about her son's death, Dee Acord said.
Stilley's trial is scheduled for three days but attorneys and Judge Lee Harrell said Monday that proceedings might last days longer.
The trial is the first held before a jury in Giles County since the pandemic began last year. To have more room for social distancing, jury selection was held not in the courthouse in Pearisburg, but in Narrows, in a large gym in the Giles County Wellness Center.
When the actual trial began at the courthouse, Rehak told jurors that he plans to call as witnesses officers from a number of local and state agencies to describe the proper procedures for implementing a roadblock — procedures that he said Stilley did not follow.
Rehak, who was himself a police officer before becoming a prosecutor, said he planned to put the officers on the stand even though some have refused to come to his office to watch videos of the chase.
Tuck said that he would call other police witnesses who would say that Stilley acted properly. The officer made a split-second decision spurred by the approach of an eastbound minivan that was signaling it was going to turn left in front of the oncoming chase, Tuck said. The occupants of the minivan will testify that they think Stilley saved their lives, Tuck said.