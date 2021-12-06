Trial starts for Narrows police officer charged in death of fleeing motorcyclist

Dee Acord said that something made her immediately try to call her son. When she couldn't reach him, she took a back road to his house, where she saw his truck but not the motorcycle.

Dee Acord tearfully described calling the sheriff's office, where an officer she knew told her to go to the hospital. Instead, Dee Acord said, she returned to the wreck site, where she now saw there was a body covered in a sheet. Officers there would not let her get out of the car, telling her that she did not need to see her son that way, Dee Acord said.

Eventually, she did go to the hospital in Pearisburg. It was there that she got official word about her son's death, Dee Acord said.

Stilley's trial is scheduled for three days but attorneys and Judge Lee Harrell said Monday that proceedings might last days longer.

The trial is the first held before a jury in Giles County since the pandemic began last year. To have more room for social distancing, jury selection was held not in the courthouse in Pearisburg, but in Narrows, in a large gym in the Giles County Wellness Center.