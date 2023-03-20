The Star City Drug and Violent Task Force arrested three people last week after a search of a southeast Roanoke residence yielded drugs that police said had a $1 million street value.

The task force, composed of investigators from the Roanoke Police Department, Salem Police Department, Vinton Police Department and Virginia State Police, executed a search warrant Thursday in the 1500 block of Riverside Terrace Southeast, state police said in a press release Monday.

Law enforcement officers seized "approximately 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.1 ounces of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 9.2 ounces of marijuana, 57 doses of Suboxone, and 33.5 doses of prescription pills," state police said. "The street value of all drugs seized are $1,051,367.00."

Officers also recovered 20 firearms and $6,647 in U.S. currency. State police said the search and subsequent arrests were the "result of a long-term drug investigation which involved several counties in the Roanoke area, to include Bedford, Alleghany and Botetourt."

Ronnie Edward Niday, 19, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with five felonies: possessing methamphetamine and heroin with the intent to distribute, distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm while possessing a schedule I or II drug.

Shawn Michael McCraw, 35, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with four felonies: possessing methamphetamine and heroin with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm while possessing a schedule I or II drug and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Ashley Nicole Bobbitt, 23, of Roanoke was also arrested and charged with two felonies: possessing a schedule I or II drug and possessing a firearm while possessing a schedule I or II drug.

Niday, McCraw and Bobbitt are being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond.