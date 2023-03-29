Three people were injured in two separate shootings that occurred within 24 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday in northwest Roanoke, police reported.

The first incident occurred when two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Roanoke Tuesday night, police said.

Roanoke police were called to the 2800 block of Meadows Street at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a press release.

On scene, officers found a vehicle “with damages that appeared to have been caused by gunfire,” police said. They also found a juvenile female with what looked like a minor gunshot wound. She was transported by personal vehicle to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she was treated.

Police were told later that a second victim, a juvenile male, had also gone to the hospital in a personal vehicle and also appeared to have a minor gunshot wound.

Police said Wednesday that a “preliminary investigation indicates” that the two juvenile victims were in a vehicle traveling south towards Bowman Park. Another vehicle passed them as it traveled north.

“Shots were fired from the vehicle traveling north,” police said, “striking the victims’ southbound vehicle.”

The shooter fled the scene, but officers identified the suspect, also a juvenile, and “immediately began searching for him.” He was arrested at his Roanoke County residence.

“Officers obtained and served petitions for malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle,” police said. “The offender was transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center without further issue.”

Police have not identified the detained juvenile.

Less than 24 hours later, police responded to another shooting, the city’s 11th nonfatal shooting in which a person was struck by gunfire since Jan. 1.

Roanoke police said officers were summoned to the 2000 block of Hanover Avenue by shots fired calls at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“While officers were en route to the scene, they were notified that a person had been injured during the shooting,” police said in a press release.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds that did not appear life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“Details about what lead to the shooting are limited at this time,” police said about both shooting incidents. Investigations are ongoing “and no further details can be released.”

If you know something about either shooting, call 540-344-8500 to talk to police. You can also send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.