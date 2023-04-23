Roanoke police said three persons were wounded, one fatally, during an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Roanoke.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., patrol officers heard gunshots coming from the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE.

Responding officers located two victims, an adult male outside of a unidentified business and an adult female inside of that business, with gunshot wounds.

The woman’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. The man’s injuries were critical. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where the man died.

While officers were on scene, they were advised that another adult male with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle.

The investigation indicated the third victim was also injured at the shooting on Campbell Avenue.

Police said Sunday that no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 or. text 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.